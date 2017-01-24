ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary committee on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws review will be given a briefing on the newly-introduced accountability law in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when it meets here today (Tuesday).

In the previous sitting of the committee held in-camera under the chair of Law Minister Zahid Hamid it was decided to have detailed discussion on the prevalent accountability laws in the country so that the members of the committee would have a better view to suggest improvement in the existing laws.

It was decided in the previous meeting that the committee would also examine the accountability laws introduced in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and would adopt good things from the law if required, said one of the members of the committee.

Insiders in the committee said that some members of the committee had even demanded the deliberations of the PPP and the PML-N on the NAB laws during the previous government but both the parties failed to reach common ground and the new law could not be passed by the then parliament.