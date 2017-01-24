PESHAWAR - Police averted a major sabotage bid by defusing an explosive loaded jacket in Duran Pur area in the suburb of Peshawar Monday.

Police said the explosive jacket was recovered from a mosque in the jurisdiction of Pahari Pora police station.

There was no one in the mosque and somebody had left it in the mosque to target the worshippers during Zuhr prayer. However, after timely information, the police rushed the site and cordoned off the area. Police also launched a search operation and arrested several suspected persons after neutralising the device.

Search operation was also launched in the jurisdiction of Dawoodzai police station under SP rural M Furqan Bilal. During the search operation, the police arrested 107 suspects and recovered nine pistols, 403 rounds, five guns, and three repeaters.

The police checked 200 houses during the search operation, which was also accompanied by woman police.

In a separate crackdown, Yakatoot police also claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who were involved in mobile and cash snatching from a shemale.

Police said that Feroza, a shemale, registered an FIR in Yakatoot police station that armed persons had deprived her of Rs30000 and three smartphones on way back from a wedding ceremony.

SSP operation Sajjad Khan took notice of the incident and constituted a team of police to investigate the matter. They succeeded to trace out the criminal named Jehanzeb along with the co-accused. Police recovered mobile phones and cash from their possession.