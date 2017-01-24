ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers Monday submitted a call-attention notice to National Assembly Secretariat regarding repeated lethal train accidents.

“The minister for railways needs to brief the house about the repeated lethal train accidents resulting in a loss of precious human lives,” the call-attention said.

The lawmakers also mentioned in the notice that federal government has so far failed to control such incidents. “Over the year, a number of similar incidents have taken place which has resulted in substantial human and financial losses,” said PPP lawmakers.

The call-attention notice has been submitted by PPP lawmakers, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Shahida Rehmani, Beelum Hasnain, Noman Islam Sheikh and Ramesh Lal.