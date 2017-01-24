ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers Monday submitted a call-attention notice to National Assembly Secretariat regarding repeated lethal train accidents.
“The minister for railways needs to brief the house about the repeated lethal train accidents resulting in a loss of precious human lives,” the call-attention said.
The lawmakers also mentioned in the notice that federal government has so far failed to control such incidents. “Over the year, a number of similar incidents have taken place which has resulted in substantial human and financial losses,” said PPP lawmakers.
The call-attention notice has been submitted by PPP lawmakers, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Shahida Rehmani, Beelum Hasnain, Noman Islam Sheikh and Ramesh Lal.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Jan-2017 here.