LAHORE - The results of annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association for year-2017 were not announced till filing of this report after midnight.

However, position of Ch Tanveer Akhtar of Hamid Khan’s Professional Group seemed strong against his rival Advocate Malik Arshad of Asma Jahangir’s friend’s group.

Polling started at 9:00 am, the scheduled time, and continued till 6 pm at Baba ground—an openplace infront of the Sessions court. The elections previously held on Jan 14 (Saturday) was delayed after biometric system adopted by the bar’s election board stopped functioning. Every year, the bar’s elections are held on Second Saturday of January.

The election turnover was low as around 4400 out of 17900 eligible voters cast their votes. Many lawyers say that delay in holding election was the major reason behind it. Beside it, mostly lawyers remained busy in their professional duty on Monday due to which they could not cast their votes.

Election held only on four slots including president, two seats of VP and Secretary as VP Model Town seat was already decided. Advocate Alia Atif Khan was elected unopposed on the seat of Joint Secretary, Advocate Shahid Ali Bhatti on the slot of Finance Secretary while Advocate Samina Tufail Malik was elected unopposed on Auditor seat.

Some lawyers opposed the decision of Pakistan Bar Council which declared Muhammad Naeem Hasan Watto and Hassam-u-Din- Khan Bisirya as unopposed winners. According to council’s decision, Watto will enjoy the VP’s slot for first six months while Bisirya will be the VP for remaining six months.