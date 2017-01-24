Torrential rainfall in various parts of Balochistan has killed at least five people, including a woman and a child, in the last two days.

The ever-changing weather pattern has also damaged a large number of mud houses and walls. At least six people have reportedly been injured.

An official for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said all the deputy commissioners were directed to assess the damage and submit a detailed report at their earliest.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. The provincial government has declared emergency in seven districts that are adversely affected by rain.