OKARA -The incidents of rickshaws lifting has gone up alarming in the district as several rickshaw drivers were deprived of their vehicles during the past few days. According to police, a motorcycle rickshaw owned by Zulfiqar Masih was lifted from outside of his house in Christian Colony.

In another incident, a rickshaw owned by Abdul Bari, a resident of 5/4L locality was stolen from fruit and vegetable market the other evening. Similarly, a rickshaw owned by Baber Maseeh of the same locality was lifted from General Bus Stand. About Rs14,250 were also inside the stolen vehicle.

The police registered separate cases against unidentified accused and started investigation.