GUJRANWALA-Rumpus, scuffles and mismanagement marred the PML-N workers convention in the presence of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Hanif Abbasi here on Monday.

The convention was held at a local marriage hall and a large number of local leaders and workers attended it. As the convention started, some union council chairmen and their supporters tried to reach the stage. However, management of the event did not allow them to go to the stage. At which dozens of workers and UCs chairmen started chanted slogans against the management, which led to scuffles and unpleasant situation in the hall.

Later, after on the intervention of the leaders, the protesting workers became quite. Meanwhile, a thief was also held red handed stealing a cellphone from the pocket of a leader and later he was handed over to the police.