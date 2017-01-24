ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the sale of ‘substandard’ cooking oil and ghee at utility stores until the quality report comes in hearing of the suo moto case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that subnormal cooking oil and ghee is a cause of heart diseases among children. He ordered quality report of these products in 10 days.

The chief justice also announced to inspect the quality of tetra packs, plastic pouches and plastic water bottles and said plastic bottles get expired when exposed to sun.

When the utility stores’ lawyer submitted a report regarding cooking oil and ghee, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar gave remarks that do not go to the theories of reports, come to ground realities.

Justice Nisar said that use of Chinese salt increases heart diseases, blood pressure and allergy, and ordered authorities concerned to submit a report regarding this salt.