QUETTA - At least seven soldiers of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries when a convoy of security forces came under attack by0 unknown armed assailants’ fire in the area of Panjgur on Monday.

According to details, the convoy of Frontier Corps was on routine patrolling in mountainous areas of Gichk – a tehsil of district Panjgur – when the unidentified armed attackers ambushed the convoy wounding seven security cops. The perpetrators escaped successfully after attacking the security convoy.

The wounded FC personnel include hawaldar Riaz, naik Murtaza, sepoy Naveed, Sarmad Fahad, and Muhammad Ali.

The responsibility of the attack on FC convoy was claimed by a banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). Gwharam Baloch, a spokesman of BLF, said they had carried out the attack on security forces in Gichk.

Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the attack on FC convoy in Panjgur and expressed grief over the injuries in terror incident. He directed the authorities concerned to bring into justice the culprits of this heinous crime. The Frontier Corps Balochistan also remained a target of militant attacks in 2016. The terrorists striking FC killed 30 soldiers, besides injuring 84 in 38 incidents throughout the year.