ISLAMABAD - A consignment of seven new modern locomotives has reached Karachi from the United States to reinforce Pakistan Railways' existing fleet.

"Pakistan will receive a total of 55 locomotives in different phases from the US. The remaining 48 are expected to be handed over to the Pakistan Railways by June 2017," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.

Commenting on specifications of the locomotives, they said these were 4,000 Horsepower modern diesel locomotives of General Electric with 676mm gauge and fully assembled. The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a maximum speed of 120km per hour, and are expected to provide better fuel efficiency and longer maintenance intervals than Pakistan Railways' current fleet.

The locomotives, with each one having 12-cylinder of 563 horse power engine, would help cope with the harsh operating conditions in Pakistan, having additional cooling capacity and an air-conditioned cab suitable for bidirectional operation.

This is first ever consignment of evolution series locomotives to anywhere South Asia, which Pakistan has received ever first time, they added.

According to the contract, they said USA based Corys Electric Company has to supply a full-scope simulator for driver training. They said the locomotives would be used for transporting the imported coal from Karachi's Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.

In 2015, they said that Pakistan Railways had signed an agreement with USA for provision of 55 General Electric diesel locomotives, out of which 40 would be used to haul imported coal from Karachi to the Sahiwal and Jamshoro power stations and 15 in general freight services.