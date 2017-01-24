DERA GHAZI KHAN- Disabled persons flayed the government for not implementing the job quota fixed for them in the district.

“For the restoration of the disabled persons, flawless policies and legislation are needed to speed up the implementation. Recruitment of disabled persons is not transparent. Government officers do not cooperate with us,” said Ijaz Ahmed, a handicapped government employee.

The number of dumb, deaf and blind persons in district Dera Ghazi Khan is more than 10,000 whereas a few people have employment, he regretted. He wrote a letter to district government but to no avail, he said.