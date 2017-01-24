A local court granted pre-arrest bail yesterday, to Judge Raja Khurram Ali in Tayyaba torture case until January 26.

The judge, who was made an OSD by the Islamabad High Court, is accused of violating Section 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which is about the exposure and abandonment of a child less than twelve years by parents or persons having care of it.

Parents of the minor maid were also accused under this offence by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for forcing an innocent girl to work as bonded labour.

Surrendering himself to Additional and Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood, the accused pleaded for anticipatory bail, a request the court granted against the surety of Rs30, 000 and asked him to appear again on January 26.

An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad police has found additional sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of criminal negligence whereas the couple had denied allegations of torturing Tayyaba.

The incident highlighted rampant child labour in the country and the lack of protection for them.

The girl had initially told police she had fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident. But in a later statement she said she was beaten and her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife, according to reports citing police.

After social media images showing injuries to the girl’s face and hands went viral, the Supreme Court intervened and ordered a full investigation.