A female college student, who was barred from going home despite being ill, died yesterday after being in coma from two days.

Ujala Javed, a third-year student of Government Women College, Faisalabad, fell ill on Friday and requested her college’s principal and teacher to let her go home. But her request was surprisingly turned down.

As her condition deteriorated, an ambulance was eventually called after two hours to transport her to hospital, where she went into coma.

According to doctors and family, Ujala cold not recover and passed away today.

Ujala’s classmates have accused their teacher of turning down repeated requests to let her go home and wasted precious two hours. By the time, she was taken to hospital, it was little too late.

Heirs of the victims today placed Ujala’s body on Sheikhupura Road and staged a protest against the principal and teacher.

“We have launched investigation. If college administration is found guilty of negligence, law will take its course,” a local police officer told the media.