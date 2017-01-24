SHEIKHUPURA- Two robbers robbed a trader of Rs0.5 million here on Jandiala Road on Monday. The police informed that Waris, loval businessman withdrew Rs0.5 million from a local bank and was going to workplace. As he reached, Jandiala Road, robbers intercepted him and robbed of the cash. The B-Division Police have started investigation.

COUPLE HELD

The Ferozewala Police claimed to have arrested a couple with contraband here on Monday. According to police, following a tip-off, a raid was conducted on a house located Wandiala Dayal Shah locality. The police arrested Ziaur Rehman and his wife Nagina Bibi and recovered 3 kg of hashish and 0.5 kg of heroin. The police registered a case against the couple.