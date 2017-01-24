MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Two newly built primary schools were inaugurated at Manzoorabad and Faizabad here the other day.

Huge funds had been spent on building new schools and equipping them with furniture and latest teaching aids. On the occasion, Punjab Minister Hamida Waheed said education plays a pivotal role in development of the society and bright future of nations is closely linked to it.

She said education for all is in the focus of the Punjab government. It has made record development in education and health fields, she claimed. Hardworking students showing distinguished performance had been given laptops, cash awards and scholarships, she said.

“New blocks in schools have been built to accommodate increasing number of students. Monitoring and evaluation system for education institutions have been introduced to achieve 100 percent targets,” she said.

She said inhabitants of Mohallah Manzoorabad and Faizabad have special place in her heart as his late father Mian Wahidud Din had good relation with them. She said funds amounting to Rs150 million for Mandi city are in pipeline and out of that these mohallahs would get their due share. Earlier on arrival, local government members of the localities with a large number of the inhabitants accorded her warm welcome.