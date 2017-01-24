SIALKOT-People started using the electricity pylons meant for electrification of dozens of villages as the bridge to cross a Nullah in Chawinda.

Gepco had placed the concrete pylons for fixing the main electrical transmission lines in village Kaadiyaanwali, Nawaan Pind Changraan, in Sub Division Chawinda. However, the people who were suffering great difficulties in crossing the seasonal Nullah in absence of a bridge utilised the pylons for the purpose.

Though the one and half feet wide and 30 feet long poll is now working as a bridge, however, passing through the poll-turned-bridge is very risky, the people said.

They said that the situation should also be an eye-opener for the local elected political representatives. The area falls in the constituency NA-114 Pasrur of Zahid Hamid, federal minister for law and climate change, and PP-127 of MPA Ch Munawar Ali Gill.

When contacted, Gepco officials said that these polls were kept there for laying the new electrical lines. However, the Gepco officials averted to give any comment on the delay.

CLEAN-UP ORDERED: The city government has given a week-long deadline to the local traders to remove their encroachments otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

Talking to a delegation of the local traders, Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar sought active cooperation from the traders in purging the city of the encroachments. He asked the traders to come forward and play their pivotal role in the uplift and beautification of the city.

President and General Secretary of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Haji Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba and Haji Ehsanul Haq Butt led the delegation. They assured their full cooperation to the Mayor of Sialkot regarding the removal of encroachments and beautification of Sialkot city.