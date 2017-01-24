While hearing the Panama Papers case today, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the Supreme Court will summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if required.

During the case proceeding, Justice Azmat Saeed hinted at scrutinizing Jamaat-e-Islami’s petition to find any misstatement.

“There is no room for misstatement in the petition as per rules,” he warned.

Justice Azmat Saeed told JI’s counsel that they will see result of any such move in the court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami Taufeeq Asif informed the bench that he stands by his words.

“I will prove that Khalid Anwar defended Nawaz Sharif in Zaffar Ali Shah’s case,” he argued.

On this, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the bench is only interested in the case’s findings.

Advocate Asif insisted before the five-member Supreme Court bench that the decision in the Zaffar Ali Shah case had said that the London flats belong to the Sharif family.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan told the lawyer that he had "made a mockery of the case."

"You have caused as much damage to your client as you possibly could," Justice Azmat Saeed told JI’s counsel.

Justice Khosa said the court will take further action after hearing arguments of the all the parties.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz submitted a reply in Supreme Court (SC) and refuted the allegation of being beneficial owner of London flats.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz said that she had already denied the documents over which the claimants are accusing her. She said her lawyer would satisfy the bench with comprehensive arguments on his turn.

She also said that Hussain Nawaz is sole owner of the flats and the family members have no conflict over it. She told the court that her brother has two wives with nationalities of different states.

PM’s daughter stated that Hussain Nawaz wanted to distribute the money among the children according to Shariah. She said that she accepted contact authority of Minerva Company on the will of her brother but never met any of its staff members.

Settlement between Hussain Nawaz and Al-Sani family was done in January 2006 after which directors of Minerva Company were appointed to made trust deed, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said she lived with her husband and children in Jeddah during exile period. Moreover, she also denied the emails and documents of BVI and Mosaic Facensa.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow.