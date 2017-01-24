UCH SHARIF: A youngster has been burnt to death by unidentified persons in an incident, reported in Uch Sharif, Southern Punjab.

Unidentified persons tied his hands with rope in the fields and later burnt him alive.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the police, the deceased was between the age of 25 to 30. His whole face was burnt due to which his identity is not possible.

The police have collected all the evidences found from crime scene and started investigation. The police are optimistic to arrest the culprits involved in the incident soon.