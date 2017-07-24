KAMALIA - Two minor siblings died after accidentally consumption pesticides while playing at their house here the other day.
According to Altaf of Mal-Fatyana locality, his children swallowed pesticide zinc which was stored in the house while playing. Resultantly, Ahmed, 4, and Tahminah, 7, died of poisoning while two-year-old Ali was rushed to hospital and was saved by doctors.
The deceased minors were laid to rest at a local graveyard. Their tragic death sent a wave of grief among residents of the area. Besides the minors' family, everyone of the locality was witnessed tearful over the incident.