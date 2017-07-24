KASUR - Four persons including a PML-N UC chairman were shot at and injured by a local PTI leader and accomplices over a petty issue in Kandhoon Khara here on Sunday.

According to police, a scuffle took place between PML-N UC-72 Chairman Abdur Razzaq and Maqbool, who lost the UC chairmanship to the former, over loading of sand onto tractor-trolley. Upon which, Maqbool along with accomplices including Hussain, Deen and Abid Ali opened fire on the political rivals. As a result, UC Chairman Abdur Razzaq, Ameen, Waqar and Faqeer sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital in Lahore. Police are investigating.