A close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who had been whisked away by unidentified people in Islamabad, returned home on Monday.

Nawab Leghari, a former adviser to the Sindh government, was abducted by unidentified men on April 4.

Until recently he was residing in Hyderabad’s defence area and only in recent past had shifted to Islamabad.

In May, Ashfaq Leghari and Ghulam Qadir Mari, two associates of the former president were recovered from Balochistan.

Mari, a landlord from Tando Allahyar, went missing when he was travelling from Sehwan to Hyderabad along with his guard and a driver. While Leghari, the former chief of the Sindh People’s Students Federation, went missing from Gadap Town Karachi.