KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and Acting Secretary General Syed Mohammad Munir Jilani have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Jan Muhammed Bhatti Advocate, father-in-law of Mir Javed Rehman, Chairman Jang Group. The APNS officebearers condoled and sympathised with Mir Javed Rehman and the bereaved family over the demise of Jan Bhatti. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to the family to bear the great loss.–PR