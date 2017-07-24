LAHORE: Banners have sprung up all over the city yesterday, demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down from his pedestal and pass the title to his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

These banners have been spotted outside the Lahore Press Club at Shimla Pahari and were put up by ‘NGO Pakistan’.

The Opposition parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jammat-i-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), are pressing for the impeachment of the PM and are demanding that he be replaced by someone from his party, since he has lost all credibility since the release of Panama Papers

When the matter was brought to the notice of the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), its Lahore chapter office-bearers hurriedly discarded the banners. The PML-N distanced itself from the NGO and called the banners “mischievous”.

PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik stated that those who are a part of this propaganda are not a part of PML-N and that the whole party stands by Nawaz Sharif. He also said that those who have initiated this act will be held accountable.

Lahore Deputy Mayor Waseem Qadir tried to attribute these banners to intelligences and accused them for allegedly trying to create differences among the parties. Upon contacting the two individual whose names and numbers were mentioned on the banner no response could be gained.

The judgment of the Panama Paper cases has still not been revealed and is due on Friday yet rumors are circulating that there has been a shortlisting of viable candidate to replace the current Prime Minister.

Among these names are: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and even Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif who will act as PM until Shahbaz Sharif would be elected to head the government for the remaining term but the former three in the list have denied any such claims. Khawaja Asif has come forward to clarify that there has been no discussion on the matter.

While speaking with Dawn Rana Sanaullah, in response to the question about whether current PM will be replaced by his brother, said he would follow the party’s judgment and decision in this matter.

Another leader of PML-N also gave his two cents saying that Shahbaz Sharif would not like Punjab to go to anyone outside the family and would fill in the slot if the situation calls for it.