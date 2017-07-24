BAHAWALPUR - The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has introduced IRIS scanning attendance system for field staff to bring transparency and improvement to the attendance system. According to official sources, the system was introduced in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Focal Person Irfan Mehmood told The Nation that the step was taken to introduce modern way of attendance in the institution.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Jul-2017 here.
BWMC introduces IRIS for staff attendance
