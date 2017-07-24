Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa met on Monday raised concerns over a "blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and US to undermine Pakistan's contributions" in the war against terrorism.

The concerns were shared in a meeting with Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and United States Forces in Afghanistan Commander General John W Nicholson.

"It is not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when a policy review is being undertaken in the US," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the Army chief as saying.

“Despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as a national interest.”

Relations between the two countries have been frayed over the past decade, with US officials frustrated by what they term Pakistan's unwillingness to act against Islamist groups such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

A US official said Washington will withhold $50 million remaining in military reimbursements to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 because Defence Secretary Jim Mattis believes that Islamabad has not done enough to blunt the Haqqani network.

The decision was not the first time that the Pentagon has declined to make military reimbursements to Pakistan. Last year, it withheld $300 million. Pakistan has been reimbursed $550 million of the $900 million it was authorized to receive in fiscal year 2016.

The United States in 2012 designated the Haqqani network as a terrorist organisation. The year before, US Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, then the top US military officer, caused a stir when he told Congress that the Haqqani network was a "veritable arm" of Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence directorate.

Pakistan argues that it has done a great deal to help the United States in tracking down terrorists and points out that it has suffered hundreds of deaths in Islamist militant attacks in response to its crackdowns.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, said that Islamabad had continued to fight militants.

"It may be noted that the funds in question are a reimbursement of the expenses incurred by Pakistan towards achieving our common objectives in the fight against terrorism, and not an assistance," Chaudhry said in a statement.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said the decision did not "reduce the significance of the sacrifices that the Pakistani military has undertaken over previous years."

He said Pakistan still had time to take action against the Haqqani network in order to receive reimbursements next year.