SADIQABAD - Those, conspiring against the elected prime minister have already been rejected by the public and they will get nothing but disappointment in their plots against the chief executive of the country.

This was stated by President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain during a meeting with former Federal Minister Sardar Raees Munir Ahmed in Islamabad here the other day.

According to the press release issued from the local PML-N office, President Mamnoon said that the government has been working day and night for the uplift of the deprived segments of the society. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will bring huge economic activity in the region and it will help Pakistan become a developed and prosperous country. The president said that the government has eliminated terrorism from the country, adding that it has also brought a significant decrease in unemployment and inflation in the country. He said that the government will complete its tenure and conspirators will get nothing except disappointment.

Sardar Raees Munir lauded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his untiring efforts for development of the country, saying Pakistan will continue flourishing under the leadership of PM Nawaz. He said that completion of the CPEC project will bring in investors from all over world to Pakistan.

He also invited President Mamnoon to the historical Bhong Mosque and demanded him play his role for the establishment of Bhong Interchange at Lahore-Karachi motorway.

President Mamnoon accepted Sardar Raees' invitation and assured him of playing his due role for establishment of Bhong Interchange.