ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Danyal Aziz today submitted his reply in contempt of court case against him in Election Commission of Pakistan.

Danyal Aziz made some disdainful remarks against the Supreme Court in May. Later he said that in his remarks, he was referring to the ECP and not the apex court.

The case lodged against Danyal Aziz is to be heard by a five-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan.

In his reply, Aziz said that he had never used any contemptuous word or remark against the Commission or the judges in his speech.

The hearing of the case was suspended till Tuesday, July 25th, as Danyal Aziz did not appear before the ECP in person.

The contempt proceeding was initiated over Danyal Aziz’s allegations, in which he put stress over the fact that the commission has adopted a soft attitude to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) whereas it is offering maltreatment to his party, PML-N