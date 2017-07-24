A representative convention of lawyers, held in Rawalpindi on Monday, declared that demands for resignation of the Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif were unconstitutional and illegal.

It adopted a joint declaration highlighting that an elected prime minister can only be removed through the procedure enshrined in the constitution.

The convention emphasised that all institutions would work strictly with the constitutional scheme of things.

The lawyers expressed their unflinching resolve to support the democratic system in the country.

Addressing the convention, the leaders of the legal fraternity said they want democratic government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to complete its mandated five-year term.

Lawyers' leaders from Balochistan said that Nawaz Sharif has restored peace and started development activities in the province. They said lawyers of Balochitsan are with the democratic government of Nawaz Sharif.

Munazza Bokhari of Pakpattan Bar and Liaqat Mughal of Kotli Bar said that lawyers will never accept any decision contrary to the constitution.