The Supreme Court expressed displeasure with Attorney General Ashraf Ausaf and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Director General Haji Adam for submitting different recording and transcript of Nehal Hashmi’s speech which was aired on TV channels.

The three-member bench led by Justice Ejaz Afazal is hearing the since-ousted Senator Nehal Hashmi speech case in which he targeted Supreme Court and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for investigating against Sharif family and threatened them for serious repercussions.

The court issued him contempt of court notice on June 1.

During the hearing, the court reviewed material submitted by DG pemra and observed that DG and AG have tried to mislead the apex court after recording were played in the court.

“These recordings do not contain the parts of Hashmi’s speech to show contempt of the court,” the bench remarked and expressed displeasure.

“No TV channel showed completer speech rather aired different parts,” AG replied.

The part of the speech aired on ARY News was also played in court on order of the bench.

“As a prosecutor you have tried to mislead the court,” Justice Azmat Saeed remarked. “We will send your witness to Adiala jail,” he further added.

The lawyer of Nehal Hashmi seeks more time to submit another details reply.