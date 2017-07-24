SIALKOT/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/ FAISALABAD - Six persons including a woman and two children were killed in different incident of violence and enmity occurred separately on Sunday.

In Sialkot, two minor cousins - Abu Bakar (two and half years old) and Nainaan (two years old) drowned in a pond in village Dhulleyki, Daska on Sunday.

Police said that both the minor cousins were passing near the dirty water pond when they slipped off and fell into the pond. Locals fished out the dead bodies from the pond.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Irshad Tarar, son of Allah Ditta was beaten to death by rivals here the other day. According to police sources, he was on the way to courts in Phalia when he was waylaid by seven persons who beat up him batons. He fell unconscious and was rushed to RHC Jokalian and from there he was referred to THQ Phalia be he could not survive. The police sources informed that the deceased had instituted a civil suit related to a land dispute against his co-villagers Ashfaq, son of Inait and others who had developed enmity against him and wanted to teach him a lesson. The Bhagat police have registered FIR against seven suspects.

In Faisalabad, armed men gunned down a couple over old enmity here on Sunday.

Police said that armed men belonging to rival group barged into house of opponents located in Chak 65, Jaranwala. The culprits fled the scene after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police have registered a case against the murderers.

In Gujrat, a youth was axed to death by his first cousin over a personal grudge here on Sunday.

Police said that the accused was in differences with his cousin residing in neighbourhood in Sarai Alamgir city.

The culprit to take revenge axed to death his cousin and escaped after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital and the police have registered a case.