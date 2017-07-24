MIRPUR (AJK) - Recognising the role of women in political empowerment, the Centre for Career Education (ECCE) invited Asia Institute of Public Policy President Farzana Yaqoob to Czech Republic where she delivered a speech on the state of gender parity in Pakistan at a ceremony held in Prague on Saturday.

The ECCE is a leading European institute based in Prague, Czech Republic, focusing on practical education to facilitate learning curve needed after graduation. The ECCE hosted the high level seminar in Prague, with graduating students of law, aimed at sharing global stakeholders' perspective on working women in pursuit of empowering women and recognising their role in economic viability by identifying their informal contribution towards the country's GDP, it said.

Farzana was the key note speaker at the ECCE. Speaking to the ECCE Law faculty passing class of 2017, she said that Pakistan currently stands among top 100 countries that recognise role of women in politics. According to World Economic Forum, Pakistan's overall rank stands at 90 among 144 countries on the indicator of political empowerment of women. Furthermore, Pakistan is also recognised at number 70 with regards to women in parliament.

According to World Economic Forum, in identifying further indicators, economic participation and opportunity currently ranks at 143, followed by labour force participation of women ranking at 139, wage equality for similar work at 114. However, despite a significant change of women recognition and inclusion at political empowerment, Pakistan's deteriorating indicator on education attainment currently stands at 135 followed by health and survival at 124 out of 144 countries.

Further, she emphasised how Asia Institute of Public Policy is strategising on improving Pakistan's scorecard on the gender parity by identifying contribution of women in informal economy and shifting their economic contribution from Informal economy to formal economy in order to enable them to be more self-reliant and autonomous.

She represents the next generation leadership of South Asia and has served as former minister for social welfare and women development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. She is also the general secretary at Eisenhower Fellowship Program and has worked diligently with the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to lead advent of Harassment against Women at Work Place Act followed by her subsequent efforts in amending the Acid Crime against Women Bill in the AJ&K Assembly.

Asia Institute of Public Policy is a think tank based in Islamabad with the objective to promote a research-based approach in creating knowledge councils to facilitate the transformation of deeply-rooted socio-economic and political challenges. Asia Institute of Public Policy aims to reorganise the relationships between various stakeholders based on 'trust collaterals' from government, business, academia, media and the civil society in facilitating their integration by convergence.

It works on integrating different stakeholder's involvement on the new trajectory of 'trust' convergence. The formation of knowledge councils would foster long-term commitment and involvement of all the stakeholders and brainstorm to create common grounds for mutual trust and benefits to the citizens.