SIALKOT - FIA Immigration Cell arrested two passengers Israfeel Shah and Hafeez Ullah on arrival at Sialkot international airport from Dubai for travelling on fake documents.
Meanwhile, the FIA arrested a notorious human trafficker Muhammad Aslam from village Pahaaripur, Daska, for sending people abroad illegally after getting big amounts. According to Khalid Anees, Divisional Deputy Director FIA, a case has been registered against the accused and they have been sent behind the bars.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Jul-2017 here.