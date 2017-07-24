SIALKOT - FIA Immigration Cell arrested two passengers Israfeel Shah and Hafeez Ullah on arrival at Sialkot international airport from Dubai for travelling on fake documents.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested a notorious human trafficker Muhammad Aslam from village Pahaaripur, Daska, for sending people abroad illegally after getting big amounts. According to Khalid Anees, Divisional Deputy Director FIA, a case has been registered against the accused and they have been sent behind the bars.