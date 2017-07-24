LAHORE - PIA will start its Haj operation on Monday (today) and first Haj flight will depart from Islamabad in this regard, said spokesman for PIA on Sunday.

From Islamabad, the first flight will depart for Madinah. From Karachi, the first flight will depart on July 25 while from Sialkot and Multan first flights will depart on July 26. Similarly, from Lahore, the first flight will take off on July 27. The spokesman said all arrangements had been made to facilitate the pilgrims who would be looked after completely.

He said that change in flight schedule would be made as per requirement.

Apart from PIA, Saudi Airline, Air Blue, and Shaheen Air will also take part in Haj operations, flying the pilgrims from Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and back.

As many as 50 percent of the government scheme pilgrims would be taken directly to Madinah and Jeddah. The PIA flights will start transporting the pilgrims back to Pakistan from September 6 and the operation will continue till October 6.

This year, 107,526 pilgrims are expected to perform Haj under the government scheme, while 71,000 would perform Haj through private scheme.

The government scheme also includes Qurbani arrangements through Office of Pilgrim Affairs of Pakistan (OPAP). The price of this would be Rs13,050 (non-refundable). The Qurbani coupons will be delivered to pilgrims before Mina movement.