Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a detailed reply to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the party’s foreign funding case, today.

The 700-pages long reply states that PTI leaders collected funds from people with dual citizenship, adding that funds received by agent companies is not illegal or foreign. It elaborates that PTI Chief Imran Khan raised funds from abroad for transparency purposes.

Details have been submitted to the SC by Imran Khan.

The reply states that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also raised funds abroad but have yet to report details of their funding.

It also calls the audit report of PTI a thing of the past, calling petitioner of the case Hanif Abbasi’s claims mere allegations with no concrete evidence, intended only to malign the party.

The PML-N affiliated petitioner, Hanif Abbasi, filed a petition claiming that Imran Khan should be disqualified for concealing his assets and receiving foreign funding.

The reply termed this as an attempt to batter minorities in the country, where our constitution does not discriminate.