MULTAN - Senior politician Javed Hashmi claimed on Sunday that in view of his vast political experience, he can say that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar will not to leave the PML-N.

“Ch Nisar should not leave the party and instead resign from the ministry,” Hashmi, a former PML-N leader, suggested while talking to the media here on Sunday.

Terming Nisar an asset to his party, he said the interior minister knows how to manoeuvre diplomatically in the political circles and the corridors of power. Hashmi said that Ch Nisar is a reasonable and practical person, who does not want state institutions to clash.

“Institutions should not interfere in politics,” he stressed.

He said that the Panamagate Case is fifty-fifty, adding that the prime minister shouldn’t confront with the institutions.

“I asked Nawaz Sharif to bring back the money to the country from abroad,” he added.

Hashmi went on to say that he is against forward blocks in the parties, adding that he was also suggested to make forward block in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that he had tendered resignation from the National Assembly after raising objections at Prime Minister Nawaz.

Hashmi was a senior PML-N member and close associate of Nawaz Sharif when he jumped onto the PTI bandwagon in December 2011.

However, the veteran politician parted ways with his new party in protest against “what he claimed” Imran Khan’s ‘anti-democratic handling’ of the 2014 protest ‘sit-in’ against the government.