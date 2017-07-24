KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja has requested Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to save the police department from outside interference, saying that if timely actions are not taken, the situation may also have serious implications for the law and order situation in the province.

This he stated in a letter written to the chief minister.

The letter says that the home department has taken number of steps in the last one month which have undermined the authority of the IGP, such as the power to grant casual leaves to subordinates.

The letter says a number of policemen and officers, serving at Central Police Office, were called by the home department and pressurised unnecessarily.

It added that the situation was ultimately leading to the weak command and control over subordinates.

It is further stated in the letter that while on one hand, the IGP’s input was not sought during recent massive reshuffling of senior police officers, on the other even senior officers, forming core of team of the IGP posted at CPO, including AIG operations, DIG finance, were transferred without any justification. "In most of these cases officers were transferred without completing reasonable tenures and on the grounds other than administrative exigency this has led to the complete breakdown of daily routine work in CPO paralysing police as an organisation."

Khawaja complains in the letter that the recommendations he had sent with respect to postings, transfers and disciplinary proceedings against certain officers found undisciplined are being consistently ignored, encouraging misconduct.

"I may draw your kind attention towards discussions regarding police reforms and administrative independence of IGP during the last apex committee meeting where it was strongly resolved to empower police chief for effective command and control over his subordinates. However unfortunately subsequent orders issued are in total negation of the decision taken during the apex meeting," it stated. "I may further submit that even under existing police Act 1861, IGP is vested with administrative control over police force in the province."

The IGP further states that as Sindh IGP, “It falls under my responsibility to bring these issues to your kind perusal for taking remedial measures.”

"I may request your good self to please intervene to save the department from drifting into complete maladministration. If timely, actions are not taken to reverse the tide. The situation may also have serious implications for the law and order situation in the province.”

Tussle between Khawaja and the Sindh government that had begun over the transfers and postings of police officials, actually came to light for the first time when the provincial government had sent the IGP on forced leave.

However, the latter reassumed charge of his office after the court intervened. The IGP was also asked to relinquish his post.

However the matter is in the court.

Sindh government has also taken away powers of the IGP to transfer and post SPs and SSPs.

Woman injured in family brawl dies

One of the two women, who was reportedly shot and injured during a family brawl in a village of Hyderabad Rural taluka 2 days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Sunday.

According to Husri police station, Suhail opened fire during an argument in a residential place, critically injuring the deceased Sidra and injuring Abida. The suspect escaped from the place after the incident.

Police told that the dead body and the injured had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Rain forecast for city during next 24 hrs

The Met Office on Sunday forecast rain/occasional thunderstorm for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

An official of Met Office said that the range of maximum temperature during the period is expected to remain between 32 to 34 degrees Centigrade.

He said that the maximum temperature recorded in Karachi on Sunday was 31.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum was 27.5 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 percent while in the evening it was 72 percent.

Our Staff Reporter