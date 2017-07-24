Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazar hit the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters stating that they are so desperate to save Nawaz Sharif that one day they will deny Imran Khan has ever played cricket.

“Let alone win World Cup for Pakistan,” she added.


The PTI leader further mentioned that every time PML-N speaks a new lie to save Sharifs, a new fact showing their corruption, forgery and perjury shows up.