SIALKOT - PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that the JIT probe into Panama Leaks has unveiled the “decades-long-corruption” of Nawaz Sharif and even his three generations.

Addressing a press conference here at Sialkot Press Club on Sunday, she claimed “Writing on the wall is now very much clear that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be disqualified by the Supreme Court for his corruption ferreted out by the JIT probe.

The PTI leader held the press conference in response to the yesterday's press conference by Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power.

She strongly criticised Kh Asif for demanding accountability of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. She said that the federal minister should “get ready for his accountability about his corruption.”

“Instead of getting worried for the accountability of others, Kh Asif must count his wrongdoings and be ready for accountability,” the PTI emphasised. She alleged that Kh Asif can never be sincere with anyone and that he (minister) is in the habit of deceiving others.

“The PML-N leader is trying to bring storm in a cup of tea and conceal his "political wrongdoings" and corruption,” Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged, adding that Kh Asif would never be able to escape “ruthless accountability.”

She said that the whole nation is eagerly waiting for “the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court” for his massive corruption dug out by the JIT through a transparent investigation into Panama Leaks.

“The future belongs to the PTI and the masses will vote the party into power in the next general elections,” she expressed her hope.