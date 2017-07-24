According to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's lawyer, the Joint Investigation Team's report contains no objectionable content in it's volume 10.

The premier’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, claimed that a specific part of Volume 10 is about Nescol and Nelson companies, with an attached letter from July 16th. He added that Volume 10 details are also in Volume 1.

The premier’s counsel said that the JIT had requested British Virgin Islands (BVI) to give details about the ownership of London flats, and they had pointed out the JIT’s mistakes in the attorney general’s letter.

Haris added that he has requested the apex court to give its verdict after listening to the Sharif family’s stance, and that his objection on Volume 10 was made only to keep his client aware of the proceedings.