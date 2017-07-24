LAHORE - On the failure of PTI chief Imran Khan in provision of his money trail in the court, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday made an interesting comment in the form of a poetry line.

When he was asked about the failure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in provision of his money trail in the court, he recited a poetry line: " Lo Aap Apne Daam Men Siyad Aa Gia ".

Its loose translation in English could go like this:

"The hunter has fallen into his own trap."

The chief said he would prefer not to say anything else except this poetry line.



APP