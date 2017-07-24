At least 14 were killed and 20 injured in a blast near Arfa Karim Tower in Lahore. Two of killed have been identified as Moazzam and Abid.

The police and rescue teams have reached the site and injured are being taken to nearby hospitals. The reporter told the channel that Arfa Karim tower also got affected due to the blast. The Forensic teams have also reached and have started collecting the evidence.

"The building glasses of the Arfa Karim tower shattered due to the blast," reporter stated. The blast occurred almost 500 meters away from the building.





According to media reports, an operation against encroachments was underway in the area when blast happened.

The police officials are suspecting that it is a suicide blast. "Ball bearings were found at the blast site but still agencies have not completely confirmed the nature of blast," the reporter said.

The area has been cordoned of by police and security agencies.

The traffic at Ferozepur Road is stopped by the traffic wardens as well as Metro Bus is also closed for time being.

Punjab Government spokesperson told media that emergency is being announced in nearby hospitals. "The injured have been shifted to hospitals," spokesperson stated.

The site of blast is near the office of Chief Minister Shahbaz's Sharif.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the blast and ordered the authorities to present report as soon as possible.

While talking to Waqt News, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman said that all doctors and staff is present in hospitals as injured are being treated on emergency bases.