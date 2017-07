Pakistani movie actress Meera has announced to contest next general elections against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

In an interview the actress asserted that she is more famous than Imran Khan hence she will win surely.

“I am sure if I contest in next elections, people will vote me against Imran Khan,” she said.

Meera further said that she has started planning for her election campaign and will surprise the opponents.