The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted strong monsoon currents penetrating into the southern and north eastern parts of Pakistan, today.

A westerly wave affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to continue during the next few days.

Rain and thunderstorms are to be anticipated at places in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, and Gilgit Baltistan today.