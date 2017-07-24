ISLAMABAD - Death toll in rain and flood-related incidents have risen to 87 during the 25 days across the country.

Similarly, 119 people were also injured in the country, private news channel reported.

According to a report issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the ongoing spell of monsoon rains across the country claimed 87 and injured 119 others during the last 25 days.

Similarly, 120 houses have been damaged.

According to NDMA, 113 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including one woman and six children. Besides, six deaths were reported from Sindh including three children.

In Balochistan, the NDMA has reported 26 deaths including four women and three children. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA, a total of nine deaths were reported so far including four children. Similarly, 30 people died in Punjab province.

The NDMA is in contact with PDMAs to provide relief to affected peoples. The NDMA have dispatched relief goods to affected areas. It also issued red alert of more rain and flooding in the country.

Meanwhile, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Kalabagh and Kabul in Warsak-Nowshera Reach are flowing in low floods while River Swat is also at Low Flood Stage at Chakdara Bridge.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, other major Rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs as of Sunday is 10.642 MAF (76.80 per cent of total live storage capacity).

Tarbela & Mangla Reservoir elevations are 1523.00 feet & 1219.60 feet respectively meaning ,thereby, that they are 27.00 feet & 22.40 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s Monsoon Low over North-western Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Eastern Rajasthan (India), whereas weak seasonal low lies over North-Western Balochistan.

Moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into lower parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Punjab (D.G. Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Southern & South-eastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over the Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper catchments of all major rivers during the same period.

No significant change is expected in weather system during the next two days as reported by Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore.

Significant rainfall events recorded during last 24 hour include: Kamra = 79 mm, Islamkot = 40 mm, Diplo = 39 mm, Mithi = 37 mm, Chachoro = 32 mm, Tarbela & Khuzdar = 30 mm each, Saidusharif = 29 mm, Malamjabba = 28 mm, Sialkot = 27 mm, Nagarparkar & Mirpur Khas = 25 mm each, Risalpur = 24 mm, Shinkiari = 23 mm, Rasheedabad (Kalpani) = 20 mm, Oghi & Kakul = 18 mm each, Phulra & Murree = 17 mm each, Bagrote = 16 mm, Daggar = 12 mm, Faisalabad = 11 mm, Islamabad Zeropoint = 09 mm & Saidpur = 06 mm], Dir = 06 mm and Domel, Attock (Khairabad), Talhatta, Balakot & Rawalakot = 05 mm each.