Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has urged Imran Khan to be patient and not to play ‘T20 match in politics’, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

During an interview, the hard hitter batsman stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman should be patient.

“If he remains patient, he will get what he wants and should not play T20,” Afridi said.

He further stated that PTI government got the chance to serve in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and it is doing good work but it need to be improved.

“If Imran Khan serves people then he will be elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

While talking about Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Afridi called him a patriotic and sincere individual.

“Nawaz Sharif is businessman and knows how to run the affairs,” Afridi said.

As per the all-rounder, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ended with Benazir Bhutto’s death.