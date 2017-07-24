HAFIZABAD - The recruitment of 46 male and female medical officers, 13 specialist doctors including two physiotherapists and 24 nurses will further improve healthcare delivery in DHQ Hospital, Medical Superintendent Muhammad Azam Athar expressed his hope.

Addressing newsmen here on Sunday, he said that no “parchi” fee is being charged from outdoor patients and free medicines are being provided to patients. Annual budget for the purchase of medicine has been increased from Rs70 million to Rs120 million, he claimed. He further said that at present 2,000 outdoor patients and 1,000 in emergency and 400 in Trauma Centre are being provided with medical facilities on a daily basis. In addition, about 2,500 operations of different kinds are being conducting by surgeons at the hospital on monthly basis.

He said that a modern Nursery Ward, ICU, CCU and Hepatitis Clinic have been established while modern Burn Unit, Prisoners’ Ward and Cafeteria are being set up which will be completed shortly, adding that these projects will cost Rs150 million.

He informed that the number of beds in the hospital has been increased from 255 to 400 in different wards while 50 beds have been provided in the Nursery Ward.

Owing to appreciable functioning of the hospital, patients from adjoining districts including Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin prefer getting medical facilities from the hospital, he claimed.

He said that due to best performance, the Punjab chief minister has recently declared the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad as one of the best hospitals in the Punjab province and conferred ‘Sehat Khidmat Award’ and cash amount of Rs280,000 to him.

SHOPKEEPER HELD

The officials of Health Department and the police arrested a shopkeeper Ishfaq Ahmad on the charge of selling substandard juices and other items.

The Health Department had taken samples of the eatables being sold by the accused and sent to laboratory for examination. After receiving the lab report, the accused has been arrested.