ISLAMABAD - The much-hyped press conference of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was postponed for the second time and his spokesman listed “severe backache” as the reason.

The minister’s spokesman said that now Nisar Ali Khan would hold press conference on Monday (today) at 5pm and strictly dispelled media speculations about some political reason or behind the scene pressure from certain senior party leaders and friends as to why the press conference was postponed.

He said that the interior minister despite his doctor’s advice continued official work during the past few days, which aggravated his backache and now he was recommended complete bed rest for a day [Sunday] by his doctors.

The spokesman insisted that the press conference was delayed solely because of the interior minister's ill health and it should not be given any political colour.

The interior minister’s differences with the party leadership and his annoyance over the way his address at the last week’s cabinet meeting was distorted by some of the cabinet members gave importance to the press conference as Nisar was expected to come up with rebuttal to the foul utterances of junior party leaders about his attitude and behaviour.

Sources aware of the developments informed The Nation that Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif was in constant touch with Nisar Ali Khan and attempted to cool him down.

The chief minister also tried to convince Nisar to avoid playing inner party matters in media, especially at a time when the PML-N was passing through a critical period.

These sources said that on the other hand Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was equally annoyed with his old comrade over the way he blew hot and cold in the cabinet meeting and discussed some personal matters between them.

After listening patiently to the aggressive and full of complaints speech of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan at the cabinet meeting Premier Sharif controlled his anger and in a polite tone said, “Chaudhry Sahib I will reply to you in private and you should have discussed all this with me separately,” a cabinet member informed The Nation on condition of anonymity.

He further said that the prime minister was disturbed over the episode and was so angry with Nisar Ali Khan that he could not approach him for rapprochement and the news carried by a section of electronic channels was not based on facts.

The sources in the party said that Shehbaz Sharif was behind the efforts to placate Nisar Ali Khan and some of the cabinet members who had approached him in the last couple of days were either their own initiative or they were pushed by the Punjab chief minister.

Sources said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was dejected and would not personally make any effort to appease Nisar Ali Khan but as the party was passing through turmoil-like situation he would not go for any harsh action against him.