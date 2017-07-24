KARACHI: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) has announced to go on a countrywide strike. The strike has begun today in protest of the safety rules imposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The additional fines being levied by the Motorway police is also the reason of protest. APOTA Chairperson Yousaf Shahwani said, “OGRA and the Motorway police are being unjust to us,” he said, adding the owners of oil tankers already pay advance tax for three months to the government, but it was not giving them any benefit in return. “They’re instead exploiting us.”

On the other hand, OGRA has decided to check the tankers being used by oil marketing companies. According to sources, it is feared many oil tankers do not fulfill the quality criteria.

OGRA decided to implement the safety rules after the horrific incident in Ahmedpur East, which claimed lives of over 200 people.