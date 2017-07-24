PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam said that elected representatives of the people could be removed from their offices by people only, adding that there was no other way in this regard.

The matter is not about corruption or misuse of power, but it is a conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being hatched by such elements intending to stop the pace of ongoing progress and development in the country, Muqam claimed on Sunday.

Ameer Muqam, who is also advisor to the PM, was speaking at a news conference here in which Qaumi Watan Party former senior vice president Malak Nadeem announced joining the PML-N.

On this occasion, Malak Nadeem posed full confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and said that it was only he who could pull out the country out of all sort of crisis.

Ameer Muqam said that everyone was well aware of the past and present of PM Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family, and people also knew PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In Sindh province, the PPP has clipped NAB’s wings while in KP, Imran Khan’s party too locked the much propagated Ehtesab Commission, apparently leaving way open for corruption, Muqam said.

The PML-N, he claimed, would emerge victorious in coming general elections in the country. PTI’s change is limited to social media only while in reality there is nothing on ground, he said. In the garb of Panama leaks, Imran Khan wants to stop the progress and development in the country, he alleged.

He accused the PTI chief of only interested in coming into power and having nothing to do with people and their issues. He, however, said that Khan would not be able to run the country.

During the JIT investigation, PM Nawaz Sharif and his family fully cooperated and hid nothing from it, he claimed.

Imran should submit bank

statements: Musadik

APP adds: Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should submit bank statements of his county cricket earnings in the Supreme Court.

Whatever Imran Khan spoke in his press conferences regarding county cricket, he should prove it in the court as well, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Imran Khan did not have money trail of county cricket.

Musadik Malik said the report of JIT was apparently biased, unauthentic and inconclusive. He said the JIT had not conducted interview from Qatari prince and there were many gaps and flaws in its investigation process.

SAID ALAM KHAN