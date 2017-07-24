PESHAWAR - Zarsanga, a renowned folk singer of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and her family members were beaten by a mob of villagers over some money dispute on Sunday night.

The incident occurred as the aged singer returned to her village in Nowshera district from Swat. Zarsanga while filing a report with Azakhel Police Station said that her son had taken loan from some people for business and had returned the loan in time. However, she alleged that the people from whom her son had taken loan were demanding interest as well. She said that she and her family members were subjected to torture by the said people over the issue.

Zarsanga and her three sons, a daughter-in-law and two grandsons sustained injuries in the assault. They were shifted to the local hospital where the doctors diagnosed that the singer had received deep wounds on her face.

While talking to media persons in the hospital, Zarsanga stressed the government to provide her protection and take action against the people who had subjected her family to highhandedness.

Lok Virsa recently named a hall to her name for her services to folk music and she inaugurated the 2017 Lok Mela as a chief guest.

Dr Fouzia Saeed, Executive Director Lok Virsa strongly condemned attack on Zarsanga and her family. She said that Zarsanga was one of the most precious folk artists and was a pride of Pakistan. She appealed KP government to immediately register an FIR against the people involved in the assault and provide protection and justice to the singer.

Dr Fouzia would visit the singer on Monday (today) to show solidarity with her.

Marriyum condemns assault

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemned the attack and torturing of the internationally renowned Pashto singer Zarsanga and her sons in Nowshera.

The minister, in a statement issued in Islamabad, said that Zarsanga was a true asset of Pakistan due to her unique and attractive style of singing.

She said that such a heinous attack on the famous singer was really a very regrettable incident that exploded the myth of exemplary governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She regretted the fact that the KP government did not even bother to condemn the incident what to speak of extending help and assistance to her and the family. She said that the federal government would not leave the artist alone in the hour of pain and agony as the artists serving the art were the pride of Pakistan.

She said that instructions had been issued to the officials concerned of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage for having immediate contact with Zarsanga and to ensure every possible assistance to her.

Our Staff Reporter